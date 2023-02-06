Watch Now
TGH Offers One of the Most Robust Heart Transplantation Programs in the U.S.

In 1985, Tampa General Hospital became the first hospital in Florida to successfully perform a life-saving heart transplant. Today, the TGH Transplant Institute has one of the most robust programs in the nation.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Feb 06, 2023
Dr. Benjamin Mackie, a transplant cardiologist with the TGH Transplant Institute, joins us. He tells us more about the scope of heart failure in the United States and what life is like for patients with advanced heart failure. He also tells us what role heart transplantation plays in the care of advanced heart failure patients.

In early 2022, TGH performed its 1500th heart transplant. To date, they've done 1551 heart transplants. TGH ranks eighth in the United States in all-time heart transplant volume. They are extremely proud of the rich legacy of transplant medicine at TGH and are excited to continue to grow all of our transplant programs with the mission of serving our community with these lifesaving therapies.

For more information, visit TGH.org/Transplant.

