TGH Helping Patients With Heart Disease Through Its Mechanical Circulatory Support Program

Since 2002, Tampa General Hospital’s mechanical circulatory support experts have been committed to the care of individuals with end-stage heart disease.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jan 30, 2023
Since 2002, Tampa General Hospital’s mechanical circulatory support experts have been committed to caring for individuals with end-stage heart disease. The program has received advanced disease-specific certification from The Joint Commission and is recognized as a center of excellence regionally and nationally.

Dr. Ioana Dumitru, Medical Director of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Tampa General Hospital joins us. She is also a professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida. She treats patients with advanced heart failure and talks to us about the symptoms and conditions considered to be advanced heart failure. She also talks about how a mechanical circulatory support device can support a person's weakened heart.

For more information about the TGH Heart and Vascular Institute and mechanical circulatory support program, go to TGH.org/heart.

