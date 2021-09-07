Tequila Marinated Shrimp Skewers with Erika Schlick

Tequila is a perfect cocktail base as well as a marinade ingredient! Plump, juicy shrimp are covered in lots of tequila, lime, garlic, and cilantro for a mouthwatering marinade before skewering and grilling to perfection. These marinated shrimp skewers are the perfect protein to grill on a hot day and serve with cilantro lime sauce or pico on the side.
Ingredients
1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ cup tequila
¼ cup lime juice
Zest of 1 lime
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon sea salt
2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
Skewer Sticks
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients except for the shrimp and whisk together.
2. Add the shrimp and coat them in the marinade and refrigerate for 30-60 minutes.
3 Place the shrimp onto skewer sticks and heat your grill to medium heat. Once the grill is hot, place the skewers on the grill is opaque, about 3-5 minutes per side.
4. Place shrimp in grain-free tortillas and top with cilantro lime sauce and simple pico.
Find these sauce recipes in Erika Schlick's, Wandering Palate. Enjoy with avocado or jicama on the side.
Erika Schlick is the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home.