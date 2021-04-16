Tell it, Tampa! A Poetry Challenge for National Poetry Month

Watch
In honor of National Poetry Month, the City of Tampa Wordsmith, Gianna Russo, is launching a city-wide community project through a poetry challenge. Russo is seeking poems about our fair city, Tampa. Poems about places are ubiquitous. Some of them define key characteristics or focus on famous landmarks. Some poems focus on geography and the natural world. Some buzz with the frenzy of the city. Some sing out the beauty of a place, while other poems worry over injustices.
Guidelines are simple: Poems should be about Tampa, no longer than one page, and must be free of language that would be unsuitable for your grandmother.
The deadline to submit is April 23rd, Shakespeare's birthday.
Selected poem(s) will be featured by the City of Tampa and may be considered as part of a public art installation.

For details on how to submit, visit www.tampagov.net/arts.

