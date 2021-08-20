Teen Tyme Productions expanding services

Since 2000 Teen Tyme, Inc. has consistently demonstrated its commitment and effectiveness as an advocate and catalyst of change for youth. Now, this grass-roots nonprofit is making an impact in the Florida market, since 2007, with its Renewed Hopes of developing more television programming for teens, and the "Seminar of Hope", a program designed to reduce referrals in school among all youth. Promoting the importance of establishing and maintaining supportive relationships between youth.
Teen Tyme Productions
Website: www.teentyme.com