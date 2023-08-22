Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tech Supplies & Nutritious Snacks: Essentials for This Back-to-School Season

From tech supplies to nutritious snacks, lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some essentials this back-to-school season.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 08:11:09-04

Microsoft Store is your one-stop-shop for Back to School. Not only do they have a great selection of devices and accessories students (and parents too!) need for a successful new year, they are also able to help you figure out which device is best for your needs.

Frigo Cheese Heads is the No. 1 branded string cheese on the market offering a variety of delicious, fun, on-the-go products that encourage creative snacking. Find them at grocery stores nationwide and learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com.

Refreshing with a twist, WONDER MELON™ Juices [drinkwonderjuices.com] are a blend of 100% organic, cold-pressed juices that are certified fair trade.

