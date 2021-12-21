Tech Gifts Trending This Year

With the holidays in full swing, many of us are still struggling to find the perfect tech gifts for our loved ones. A new study from the Consumer Technology Association found that tech sales in the 2021 holiday season will hit $142.5 billion. In addition, an all-time high of $191.3 million U.S. adults plan to purchase technology as a gift this holiday season.

Consumers are still looking for the hottest new tech products, and we have the help you need to sort through all of the best options.

Dave King shares his favorite tech products from this year and tips to help your viewers navigate their holiday shopping.

This segment is paid for by Oral-B, Fujitsu