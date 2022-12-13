Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tech Gift Ideas That Won't Break the Bank

We're getting some great tech gift ideas that won't break the bank.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:55:45-05

Haven't finished your holiday shopping yet? Tech It Out's Marc Saltzman joins us from the North Pole with some great tech gifts that won't break the bank.

For more information, check out:

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com