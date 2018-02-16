TB Parenting Magazine/MORE HEALTH

February is Children's Dental Health Month AND American Heart Month. These are two areas of many that MORE HEALTH helps educate local children about. When it comes to heart health, MORE HEALTH has seen an increase in obese and overweight children in our schools. The 'Heart Lesson' for 5th graders is a highly requested program where students learn about how the heart works and how to keep their hearts healthy.

You can learn more in this month's edition of Tampa Bay's Parenting Magazine or click here.