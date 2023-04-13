Taylor Swift Is in Tampa! We’re Talking About All the Excitement Leading Up to Her Shows

Taylor Swift's Eras tour kicks off tonight at Raymond James Stadium and there's a lot of excitement in our city, including within our local radio stations. From ticket giveaways on air and on social media, Swifties in the Tampa Bay area have had a month-long celebration.

Laura Diaz, the morning radio host on Mix 100.7, and Joe Carballo, host of the Joe Show on 93.3 FLZ, join us to talk about the excitement!

Taylor Swift will be at Raymond James Stadium tonight, Friday, and Saturday. You can resale tickets at StubHub.com, but they start at about $400.