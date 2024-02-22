Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tax season is around the corner

Bravo's Lindsay Hubbard shares some tips
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 17:11:29-05

Lindsay discusses how not to “get activated” during this tax season: 

      • File Early – Procrastination can cause even more stress, file early and mark it off the “to-do” list 
      • Find Ways to Save Money All Year – Lindsay will talk some savvy savings tips throughout the year, including her partnership with Straight Talk Wireless, and the benefit of a pre-paid wireless plan 
      • Fitness & Friends – Finding natural stress relief support through physical activity and time with close friends is a game-changer

For more information Visit any Walmart store or StraightTalk.com

