Taste of the Destination: Combining the art of mixology with local flavors

After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, Americans are ready to travel this summer. Now is the time to start locking in plans for travel in July, August and September. With school breaks and extra sunshine, the summer months are peak travel season for Americans. Demand for travel is high with almost 75% of Americans are planning to travel domestically for their summer vacations, according to Allianz Partners.

To celebrate the official kickoff to the summer travel season, Cambria Hotels launched Taste of the Destination, to combine the art of mixology with local flavors. Cambria Hotels Certified Cicerone & Mixologist Zach O’Haire curated unique, destination-focused interpretations of the Cambria Margarita, inspired by six gem properties and their surrounding cities.

For more information visit ChoiceHotels.com/cambria

