Taste of the Beaches is this week

It’s time for the Taste of the Beaches! All week-long you can bring your Taste of the Beaches tickets to the restaurants of your choice from Monday, October 4th to Sunday, October 10th and turn them in for a signature taste. Plan your own “taste tour” with friends and family and enjoy signature dishes from a variety of local restaurants.

Tickets are $10 per Taste. Each $10 ticket provides one (1) taste per participating restaurant and an entry into the grand prize drawing. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Tampa Bay Watch. Tickets will be available for pick up throughout the week and can be purchased online at www.tampabaybeaches.com/taste.

Steps to join the Taste of the Beaches:

Step 1: Purchase your tickets ($10 per Taste, per Restaurant)

Step 2: View Tastes and pick taste location

Step 3: Visit restaurants from October 4th to October 10th

Step 4: Turn in your ticket to receive your Taste

Taste of the Beaches is sponsored by the Tampa Bay Times, City of St. Pete Beach, Smith and Associates Real Estate, St. Pete Beach Fun Page, Abbott Flooring and Restorations and Liberte Resorts & Management.

