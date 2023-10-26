Tampa's Newest Philanthropic Event: BBQ Love Fest Happening Next Month

Tampa's newest philanthropic event is coming to Perry Harvey Sr. Park next month!

BBQ Love Fest is an all-day music and food festival, featuring top pitmasters from around the country and local cook teams.

It's all for a good cause too! The event is giving back to Friedriech’s Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), Operation BBQ Relief, and the Special Operations Memorial Foundation.

It's all happening on Saturday, November 18 at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa. Admission is $65 per person, kids under 12 are free.

For more information, visit BBQLoveFest.com.