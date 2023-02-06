Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

TampaRep Presents 'The Elephant Man' Play Based on a True Story

Tampa Repertory Theatre presents 'Elephant Man.' It's a play based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, a deformed man who starred in freak shows.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 10:36:00-05

Tampa Repertory Theatre presents "The Elephant Man." This play is based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, who lived in 19th-century London.

A horribly deformed young man, he becomes the star freak attraction in traveling sideshows. Under the care of celebrated physician Frederick Treves, Merrick is introduced to London society and slowly evolves from an object of pity to a favorite of the aristocracy and literati, only to be denied his ultimate dream – to become a man like any other.

Director Emilia Sargent says, “The story illuminates the beauty and resilience of a human soul who, despite a life of public humiliation and exploitation, ultimately determines and executes his outcome through his own choice as a sovereign human being. I think we can all resonate with the need to feel truly seen, respected, and accepted as autonomous individuals.”

TampaRep's "The Elephant Man" is on now through February 19 at HCC Ybor. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TampaRep.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com