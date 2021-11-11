Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa YMCA's 7th Annual Turkey Gobble Run

items.[0].videoTitle
7th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble Race
Posted at 10:01 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:01:41-05

The community is invited to the Tampa YMCA's 7th Annual Turkey Gobble run, an event benefiting the Livestrong at the YMCA program. The family-friendly event starts at 7 am in front of the Amalie Arena on 401 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Livestrong at the YMCA is a program for cancer survivors and their families. This free 12-week program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.

Included in the registration price is a chip-timed numbered bib for 8K and 5K participants, a dri-fit t-shirt and a finisher medal for all participants. ASICS shoes will be awarded to the top 3 female, top 3 male runners (in-person racers only) at a value up to $200 per pair. In addition, prizes will be awarded to 1st place overall male/female adult and 1st place overall male/female youth (ages 9 and under). First place prizes will also be awarded by age group.

7th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble November 25, 2021 7am Race begins at Amalie Arena (401 Channelside Drive in Tampa)
Register/Donate at: turkeygobble.tampa.org/

5K: $30 until 10/31; $35 until midnight 11/24
8K: $35 until 10/31; $40 until midnight 11/24 1-MILE RUN/WALK: $20 until midnight 11/24

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com