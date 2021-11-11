The community is invited to the Tampa YMCA's 7th Annual Turkey Gobble run, an event benefiting the Livestrong at the YMCA program. The family-friendly event starts at 7 am in front of the Amalie Arena on 401 Channelside Drive in Tampa.

Livestrong at the YMCA is a program for cancer survivors and their families. This free 12-week program offers people affected by cancer a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities focused on strengthening the whole person.

Included in the registration price is a chip-timed numbered bib for 8K and 5K participants, a dri-fit t-shirt and a finisher medal for all participants. ASICS shoes will be awarded to the top 3 female, top 3 male runners (in-person racers only) at a value up to $200 per pair. In addition, prizes will be awarded to 1st place overall male/female adult and 1st place overall male/female youth (ages 9 and under). First place prizes will also be awarded by age group.

7th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble November 25, 2021 7am Race begins at Amalie Arena (401 Channelside Drive in Tampa)

Register/Donate at: turkeygobble.tampa.org/

5K: $30 until 10/31; $35 until midnight 11/24

8K: $35 until 10/31; $40 until midnight 11/24 1-MILE RUN/WALK: $20 until midnight 11/24