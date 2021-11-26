Tampa Theatre's Holiday Classics series is BACK

It's the most wonderful time of the year at Tampa Theatre, with the return of Holiday Classics on the big screen and FREE movies under the stars at Curtis Hixon Park! One of the brightest and most beloved holiday traditions in Tampa Bay is a visit to the historic Tampa Theatre to share favorite holiday films with family and friends, and sing along to Christmas carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show.

This year's lineup includes "Miracle on 34th Street" - with a visit from Santa himself in the lobby before the show - this Sunday, Nov. 28; a special Sing-Along version of "White Christmas" on Dec. 5; last year's Netflix sensation "Jingle Jangle" on the big screen on Dec. 12; a whole week of "It's A Wonderful Life" from Dec. 17-23; and "Elf" on Dec. 26. The Theatre's FREE parkCINEMA screenings are also back as part of Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park. Bring your blankets, camping chairs and picnic dinners for "A Christmas Story" on Saturday, Nov. 27 and a special date-night screening of "Serendipity" on Friday, Dec. 17.

Tampa Theatre is also proud to be partnering with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium for a FREE Community Screening of "Dolphin Tale" at 4:00pm this Friday, Nov. 26. This free memorial screening will include a display in the lobby with information about Clearwater Marine Aquarium and a chance to see her very special tail prosthesis before the show, plus a post-film audience Q&A with some of the animal care experts who worked with Winter every day and participated in filming "Dolphin Tale."

For more information, Holiday Classics tickets, and to RSVP for "Dolphin Tale," please visit www.TampaTheatre.org.