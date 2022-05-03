Tampa Theatre Teams up with Film Tampa Bay!

The Film Tampa Bay Presents series showcases Tampa-based films and filmmakers through FREE screenings at Tampa Theatre. On Thursday, May 5, the series gets sexy with a special “Mom’s Night Out” screening of "Magic Mike" at 7:00pm and pre-film cocktail hour at 6.

Film Tampa Bay is also the presenting sponsor for the Theatre's Summer Film Camp, where campers work together to learn the creative process of digital filmmaking, from brainstorming and scriptwriting to filming, lighting and editing.

For more information visit tampatheatre.org

