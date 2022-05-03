Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa Theatre Teams up with Film Tampa Bay!

We talk about a great event happening at the Tampa Theatre.
Posted at 1:59 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:59:54-04

The Film Tampa Bay Presents series showcases Tampa-based films and filmmakers through FREE screenings at Tampa Theatre. On Thursday, May 5, the series gets sexy with a special “Mom’s Night Out” screening of "Magic Mike" at 7:00pm and pre-film cocktail hour at 6.

Film Tampa Bay is also the presenting sponsor for the Theatre's Summer Film Camp, where campers work together to learn the creative process of digital filmmaking, from brainstorming and scriptwriting to filming, lighting and editing.

For more information visit tampatheatre.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com