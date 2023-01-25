Tampa Theater Bringing Back Valentine's Day Vow Renewal, Black Love Classic Series

Over its 96-year history, Tampa Theatre has starred in the love stories of many Bay-area romantics and has served as a gathering place, bringing people together in the heart of downtown Tampa.

Tampa's majestic movie palace is celebrating the season of love with a special vow renewal ceremony, plus it'll be showing popular movies throughout the month of February.

The popular Valentine's Day Vow Renewal event is Tuesday, February 14 at 7 p.m. The Right Reverend John Bell (aka Tampa Theatre CEO John Bell, with an internet-official certificate of ordination) is inviting married couples to participate in an en masse renewal of their wedding vows – composed entirely of movie quotes – and a champagne toast. Then organist Steven Ball will provide live accompaniment for the 1925 silent Buster Keaton rom-com "Seven Chances" at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the film are $10, or $7 for theatre members and vow renewal is included.

Tampa Theatre is also bringing back its popular "Black Love Classics Series," every Sunday in February. For its second season, the series will center around the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is.” These four films explore journeys of discovery and the roads that lead back, as told by Black filmmakers and diverse casts:



February 5 at 3 p.m. - THE WIZ

February 12 at 3 p.m. - TO SLEEP WITH ANGER

February 19 at 3 p.m. - COMING TO AMERICA

February 26 at 3 p.m. - CABIN IN THE SKY

Tickets for the Black Love Classic Series are $10, or $7 for theater members.

For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.