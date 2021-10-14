Watch
Tampa Taco Festival At Al Lopez Park

Tampa Bay Taco Festival
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 09:31:47-04

The Third Annual Tampa Taco Fest, presented by Ford is taking place at Al Lopez Park in the heart of Tampa. This year’s event kicks off at 10am and runs through 6pm on October 16th. Attendees can start the day with the most important meal of the day: tacos and a mighty good time!

The festival will host a plethora of local vendors for family and friends to have a taste of what makes Tampa Bay a foodie haven. With flavors for all ages, tacos will be of abundance along with other Mexican delicacies and a variety of refreshing drinks, including margaritas.

For more event information, sponsor and vendor opportunities visit 813tacofest.com or email tampatacofestival@gmail.com. To join the conversation follow Tampa Taco Fest on Facebook and @tampatacofest on Instagram.

