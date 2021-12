The magic of the holiday season is on display as part of the Friends of the Riverwalk's annual Holiday Spectacular! The Tampa Riverwalk is aglow with festive decorations, lighted floating displays and fun for the whole family. The Holiday Hunt outdoor scavenger hunt runs from December 17-January 2. The Tampa Holiday Lighted Boat Parade sails on December 18th. Holiday Lighted Boat Parade registration is available online. Other events are free!

Visit www.TheTampaRiverwalk.com for all the details.