Tampa Riverwalk Celebrates Halloween

The Tampa Riverwalk is the place to be this Halloween season with events for the whole family brought to you by Friends of the Riverwalk.

Building on the popularity of last year’s event, Halloween Hunt returns from October 16 – 31 at sites along the Riverwalk. In this not-too-spooky, family-friendly virtual event, individuals and teams complete to be the first place HalloWinner. Solve riddles, puzzles and complete tasks as you explore the great outdoors along the Riverwalk. The Hunt is free to the public and can be played at any time, but players must download the Mobile Adventures app to participate and scan the QR code provided.

The 5th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, returns October 30, 2021 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30 p.m. along the Hillsborough River.

The fun continues with the 2nd Annual Halloween Lighted Boat Parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. In partnership with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), join us as we help scare away pediatric cancer with this Halloween-themed version of Tampa’s much-loved boat parade tradition. Boaters are invited to register and show off their decorated boats. Registration is $100 per boat. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded for the Best Decorated boats, with judging by local pediatric cancer warriors.

For more information, visit www.TheTampaRiverwalk.com. To register for the Halloween Lighted Boat Parade, visit www.NationalPCF.org/events.

