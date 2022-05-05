Watch
Tampa Riverfest is BACK!

TAMPA RIVERFEST - LANTERN PARADE
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:48:33-04

Riverfest is a 2-day event held Friday May 6 at Curtis Hixon Park starting at 4 p.m. with music and Taste of the Riverwalk, which highlights the dining options available along the Riverwalk plus food and dessert trucks. On Saturday May 7 the fun starts at 10 a.m. with more music, TacoFest, and the Florida Weiner Dog Races at Curtis Hixon and additional activities like the Paddle Board Invasion at Water Works Park.

NEW this year is our Inaugural Lantern Parade being held Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. Folks are encouraged to design their own colorful paper lanterns and march with them along the 1-mile parade route (from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon), complete with a local marching band.

Participants can come out to the Lantern-making workshops being offered throughout the day on Riverfest Saturday at Water Works Park to make one. You can also purchase a Lantern kit online at TheTampaRiverwalk.com to make one at home and bring it to the parade.

