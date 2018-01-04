Tampa Repertory Theatre presents "Gnit"

Tampa Repertory Theatre will present the Southeastern US premier of Obie and Drama Desk award-winning playwright Will Eno’s Gnit on January 12-28, 2018 on the USF campus in Studio 120, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa. Performances are at 8 PM on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 3 PM on Sundays. Tickets are $25 ($20 student/military/senior). Patrons may purchase tickets at the door or from TampaRep’s website at www.tamparep.org/gnit.

Hailed by the New York Times as “a Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation,” Will Eno writes plays of depth, filled with offbeat humor and absurd, but real, situations. Last season, TampaRep produced Eno’s recent Broadway hit The Realistic Joneses.

In Gnit, Eno has created a faithful, unfaithful and willfully American misreading of Henrik Ibsen’s 1867 verse play Peer Gynt. Peter Gnit travels America and the world, looking for himself in all the wrong places and finding trouble and success and more trouble along the way.