Tampa Repertory Theatre King Lear

King Lear at Tampa Repertory Theatre
Posted at 9:29 AM, Feb 07, 2022
King Lear at Tampa Repertory running Feb. 4 - 20, 2022 at USF Tampa campus, theatre.

K. Soyakoun plays one of Lear's 3 daughters and Roxanne Fay play's Lear's Fool, his companion and voice of reason.

This show is dedicated to the late C. David Frankel, founding Artistic Director of Tampa Repertory. King Lear was his passion project and he died before our original run schedule. The theatre decided to present the show as tribute, but was postponed a second time by COVID. This show has been 3 years in the making.

There are a limited number of seats still available at a Pay-What-You-Will price.

Learn more here.

