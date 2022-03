We talk with Tampa-based Realtor Amina Stevens about her new show debuting on HGTV this week. Amina Stevens’ new show, “First Timers Club” stars Stevens as she helps Tampa Bay families navigate a fiercely competitive housing market to purchase their first homes.

The pilots will air back-to-back at 11 a.m. on March 10th on HGTV.

