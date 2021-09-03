Watch
Tampa Pride on the River

Tampa Pride on the River
Posted at 9:46 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:46:02-04

🏳️‍🌈 We can’t believe we are less than a month away from @officialtampapride's Pride on the River event! We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on September 18th along the Hillsborough River!
🥞 Love brunch? Get a seat for drag brunch - tickets are now LIVE!
🚤 Have a boat? Join the first-ever Diversity Boat Parade!
🎟 Want to party? The family-friendly Riverside Festival entertainment lineup will be announced soon! With @alyssaedwards_1 headlining the show!

More details at PrideontheRiver.org #tampapride #prideontheriver.

