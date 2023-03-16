Watch Now
Tampa Pride Celebration is Back on March 25 in Ybor City

Tampa Pride is back on March 25 in Ybor City! It's an all-day celebration, starting with the street festival, then the parade will roll down 7th Avenue, and it finishes with Pride at Night!
Posted at 8:55 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 08:55:49-04

Tampa Pride is back on March 25 in Ybor City! It's a day of family-friendly fun, unity, and celebration. There are three major main events: The Tampa Pride Street Festival & Health and Wellness Fair, the Diversity Parade along 7th Avenue, and a Pride at Night party at the Cuban Club.

The Tampa Pride Street Festival kicks off at 11am at the HCC Ybor Campus. It will include an arts & crafts show, a community health fair, and an entrepreneurs' area.

There will also be a Food Truck alley located on 14th Street between 9th Ave & Palm Ave., right between the Cuban Club and HCC.

The Tampa Pride Diversity Parade kicks off at 4pm! It makes its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and E 7th Avenue, down E 7th Avenue to N 20th Street where it will turn north to disperse.

Immediately after the parade at 6pm, join Tampa Pride's official party at the Cuban Club! It's called Pride at Night and you have to be 18 or older to get in.

For more information on all of the festivities, visit TampaPride.org.

