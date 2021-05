The Tampa Pride 7th Annual Celebration day-long family-friendly event will be in Historic Ybor City. The parade will feature a festival, health and wellness fair, artisan fair, huge diversity parade with 140 units, a marching band, the weiner mobile and more. The Tampa Pride parade will be the first Pride festival held in the United States post pandemic.

Don't miss the fun, May 22nd 11 a.m. The event is free to the community.

To learn more visit TAMPAPRIDE.ORG