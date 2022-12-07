Watch Now
Tampa Oysterfest Happening This Weekend

Tampa Oysterfest returns for its fourth year at Tabellas at Delany Creek. There will be all-you-can-eat oysters, unlimited drinks and musical performances. Proceeds go to Frameworks of Tampa.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 10:13:57-05

Seafood lovers rejoice! The Tampa Oysterfest is back for its fourth year this weekend!

There will be all-you-can-eat oysters, unlimited drinks, and musical performances.

Plus, it's a fundraising event with proceeds going to Frameworks of Tampa Bay. This nonprofit organization works to empower educators, youth services professionals, and parents/guardians with training, coaching, and research-based resources to equip youth with emotional intelligence skills.

The event will be at Tabellas at Delaney Creek this Sunday, December 11 from 1-5pm.

For more information, visit TampaOysterfest.com.

