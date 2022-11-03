Tampa Named One of the Best Places to Invest In

New technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform Cadre, has just released its annual MVP list, highlighting the most attractive markets in the U.S for investments and Tampa has made the list!

Cadre assesses more than three-million data points and separates the investment opportunities into three categories - multifamily, office, and industrial.

Tampa made the list as one of the best places to invest in a multifamily home.

This information can be particularly useful for those looking for ways to potentially grow their money in the current uncertain financial market. Because of the new technology-driven platform, individuals can now choose which areas they would like to invest in and have access to opportunities that were not previously available to the everyday consumer.

