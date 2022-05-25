Tampa Margarita and Music Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the eighth edition of the Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival is back on Saturday, May 28. As Florida's largest celebration of margaritas and music, this year's lineup features Lynyrd Skynyrd, Elle King, and The Village People. Attendees can explore more than 50 margarita varieties, 12 local food vendors, and 50 local shops.

Tampa Bay Margarita & Music Festival. May 28th, 2pm to 11pm in Julian B Lane Park in Downtown Tampa. GA Tickets available online for $30 or $40 at the gate.

For information and tickets visit www.TampaMargaritaFest.com