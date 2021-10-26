Tampa Mafia Tour

Scott M. Deitche, Mob Museum Advisory Council member and mob author of Tampa's favorite books, Cigar City Mafia: A Complete History of the Tampa Underworld & The Silent Don: The Criminal Underworld of Santo Trafficante Jr. OR one of our Cigar City Magazine historians, will guide you on a 1.5 -2 hour walking tour to old gambling palaces, street corners and alleys where some mobsters met their demise, and restaurants where wise guys, like famed boss Santo Trafficante Jr., held court. You’ll learn about bolita, the rumored tunnels of Ybor, and the Era of Blood.

