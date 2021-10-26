Watch
Tampa Mafia Tour

Take a look at Tampa's mob-related past with a tour through history
Posted at 2:04 PM, Oct 26, 2021
 Scott M. Deitche, Mob Museum Advisory Council member and mob author of Tampa's favorite books, Cigar City Mafia: A Complete History of the Tampa Underworld & The Silent Don: The Criminal Underworld of Santo Trafficante Jr.  OR one of our Cigar City Magazine historians, will guide you on a 1.5 -2 hour walking tour to old gambling palaces, street corners and alleys where some mobsters met their demise, and restaurants where wise guys, like famed boss Santo Trafficante Jr., held court. You’ll learn about bolita, the rumored tunnels of Ybor, and the Era of Blood.

For more information and to schedule a tour go to TampaMafia.com

