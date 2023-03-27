Watch Now
Tampa General Hospital’s Transplant Institute Is One of the Busiest in the Country

This past year, Tampa General Hospital's Transplant Institute was named the sixth busiest transplant center overall in the U.S., with the third busiest kidney transplant program in the country!
Posted at 8:22 AM, Mar 27, 2023
Last year, the TGH Transplant Institute performed 404 kidney transplants, of which about 70 of them were from living donors. It hosts the #1 pediatric kidney transplant program in Florida that just celebrated 40 years, and TGH is considered the top living donor kidney program in Florida.

Dr. James Huang, surgical director of the Living Kidney Donor Program with the TGH Transplant Institute, joins us to talk all about donating a kidney - from how to become eligible, to the quality of life of living with just one kidney.

For more information, visit TGH.org/Transplant.

