Tampa General Hospital: St Pete Pride Parade

Tampa General Hospital is proud to be the exclusive Volunteer Sponsor for the 20th Anniversary of St. Pete Pride Month. - More than a one-day parade, throughout June Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will host activities which TGH will sponsor. We’ve received an outstanding response from team members and already have a full roster of volunteers to represent our world-class organization throughout the month.

Pride Festival & Parade

Saturday, June 25

Festival: 2pm – 10pm with the Parade starting at 4pm along the St. Pete Waterfront

One of the country’s largest Pride parades will bring tens of thousands to the St. Pete Waterfront. Cheer on the TGH Team walking in the parade. A free event, there’s fun to be had before, during and after the parade with different venues and activities at North Straub Park, South Straub Park and Spa Beach.

• Pre-Parade Festival: Entertainment will run from 2pm – 3:45pm.

• Parade: Begins at 4pm and spans from Vinoy Park to Albert Whittard Park along Bayshore Drive.

• Post-Parade Festival: Main stage entertainment resumes until 10pm. Pride Street Carnival | Sunday, June 26: 11am – 5pm in the Grand Central District Located just west of downtown St. Pete, the Grand Central District spans from 31st St. to 16th St, and includes Central Avenue, 1st Avenue North and 1st Avenue South. For this free event, the area will be transformed into a carnival with roaming street performers, multiple performance stages, vendors, food and fun.

