Tampa General Hospital Recognized as 'High Performing' in Cardiology & Heart Surgery

U.S. News &amp; World Report has recognized Tampa General Hospital as “high performing” in Cardiology &amp; Heart Surgery. TGH provides complex cardiovascular procedures for high- risk patients deemed ineligible for treatment by other facilities.
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 07, 2023
They treat a form of heart disease called CMD - which can present as one of the earliest signs of heart disease. Dr. Samip Vasaiwala is the director of the Coronary Interventional Program at the TGH Heart and Vascular Institute and an associate professor of medicine with USF. He explains what CMD is and how it is diagnosed.

For more information, visit TGH.org/Heart.

