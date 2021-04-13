Tampa General Hospital performing tests to track COVID-19 Variants

Tampa General Hospital’s Research & Development Lab is one of the only hospital laboratories in the state that is currently performing in-house sequencing tests to identify and track COVID-19 variants. Last fall, Tampa General’s lab team came up with the idea to start sequencing the virus. We talk with Dr. Seetha Lakshmi, Medical Director, TGH Global Emerging Diseases Institute who explains how the team developed the tests and began sequencing from samples already collected as part of the hospital’s COVID-19 testing of patients.
Learn more on Tampa General Hospital's website.