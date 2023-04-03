Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Tampa General Hospital Offers World-Class Care for Esophageal Cancer

Esophageal Cancer is one of the top 15 causes for cancer deaths in the U.S. It can be difficult to diagnose in early stages because there are little to no symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Tampa General Hospital joins us to spread awareness about esophageal cancer and talk about the world-class care they offer.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 12:52:22-04

There are close to 50 thousand people in America living with Esophageal Cancer. It’s one of the top 15 causes of cancer deaths in the U.S. and can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages because there are little to no symptoms until the cancer is advanced.

Joining us is Dr. Christopher DuCoin, the Chief of the TGH Digestive Disease Institute, the Vice Chair of Surgery at USF, and the Director of Tampa General’s Robotics program. He is part of a large multidisciplinary team, who all work together to deliver patient-specific care and a tailored approach to the treatment and cure of esophageal cancer.

He talks about some of the risks of developing esophageal cancer, the benefits of early detection, and what life looks like after surgery and treatment.

For more information about the world-class care at Tampa General Hospital for Esophageal Cancer, go to TGH.org/Cancer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com