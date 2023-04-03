Tampa General Hospital Offers World-Class Care for Esophageal Cancer

There are close to 50 thousand people in America living with Esophageal Cancer. It’s one of the top 15 causes of cancer deaths in the U.S. and can be difficult to diagnose in the early stages because there are little to no symptoms until the cancer is advanced.

Joining us is Dr. Christopher DuCoin, the Chief of the TGH Digestive Disease Institute, the Vice Chair of Surgery at USF, and the Director of Tampa General’s Robotics program. He is part of a large multidisciplinary team, who all work together to deliver patient-specific care and a tailored approach to the treatment and cure of esophageal cancer.

He talks about some of the risks of developing esophageal cancer, the benefits of early detection, and what life looks like after surgery and treatment.

For more information about the world-class care at Tampa General Hospital for Esophageal Cancer, go to TGH.org/Cancer.