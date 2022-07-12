Tampa General Hospital Hiring Event

As soon as you begin the new team member orientation process, you’ll be thrilled to discover that Tampa General Hospital is a unique, supportive, and values-driven place to work. Our highly interactive service delivery program sets the stage for what working at TGH is all about — providing the highest level of care, with kindness and respect, for each and every patient. Get a complete overview of our values, standards and service behaviors.

TGH is an equal opportunity employer. For general employment questions, call 813-844-7551. The Human Resources office can direct you to the appropriate recruiter.

To sign up, go to this link.