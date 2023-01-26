Tampa General Hospital Among the Top Transplant Institutes in the U.S.

Tampa General Hospital is among the top transplant institutes in the United States, performing adult heart, lung, liver, kidney, and pancreas transplants. In 2022, TGH set another record for total organ transplants with 682 lives saved!

TGH is the sixth-largest transplant hospital in the nation. As a leader in organ transplantation for nearly 50 years, TGH Transplant Institute serves the sickest patients in our community through life-saving advanced therapies and organ transplantation.

Dr. Kiran Dhanireddy, Vice President of the TGH Transplant Institute and the Surgical Director of Liver Transplant, joins us to talk about the legacy of innovation of the TGH Transplant Institute.

He says TGH is only one of a few dozen hospitals in the United States to perform over 12,000 transplant surgeries and more than 756 kidney transplants. Next month, they'll celebrate 40 years of pediatric kidney transplants and over 300 transplants performed.

The TGH Transplant Institute is also dedicated to providing equitable access to transplantation for all in need. Specifically, last year they started a Hispanic Kidney Transplant Program that allows them to provide care in Spanish with a culturally sensitive team.

Right now, Dr. Dhanireddy says organ donors are badly needed, as close to 120,000 Americans and over 5000 Floridians are in need of a lifesaving organ transplant, most of them needing a kidney transplant. In Florida, over 12 million Floridians have signed up to be donors, but more are needed.

If you would like to become an organ donor, go to DonateLifeFlorida.org or you can register when you renew your driver's license.

For more information about the TGH Transplant Institute, visit TGH.org/TransplantInstitute.