Tampa General Hospital Among the Most Experienced at Treating Aortic Disease

Tampa General Hospital has developed one of the busiest Aortic Disease programs in the country and is among the most experienced at treating this disease.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 20, 2023
Tampa General Hospital has developed one of the busiest Aortic Disease programs in the country and is among the most experienced at treating this disease. TGH and USF Health conduct many clinical research trials with the FDA to learn more and develop the best treatments for this.

Joining us is Dr. Dean Arnaoutakis, Director of the TGH Aortic Disease Program and Vice Chairman of Clinical Research with the Surgery Division of USF Health. He talks to us about what aortic aneurysms are, the risk factors for developing them, and how they are repaired.

For more information, visit TGH.org/Aortic.

