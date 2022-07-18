Tampa General Hospital was just names the top hospital in Tampa Bay for the fifth-straight year. TGH is on the frontlines of the fight againts Covid-19 - and also treating patients with non-covid conditions during the pandemic as well. That includes cardiac patients who continue to need treatment regardless of the pandemic. Dr. Emad Mikhail, a minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon with Tampa General Hospital and USF Health discusses uterine fibroids, including symptoms and treatments.

More info is available at tgh.org/women

