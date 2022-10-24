Tampa Coach Creates Game Day Salsa Using Fresh, Local Ingredients

Salsa has become a must-have sauce or dip at every party, but finding the freshest, chunkiest, and tastiest concoction could be hard to find.

Coach Brian McNulty, the owner of Game Day Salsa, joins us to share what goes into his homemade salsa and where you get it.

He's been perfecting the recipe for over 20 years, making it for his friends and family at parties and events. McNulty officially launched his business in January 2022. It's handcrafted in small batches using the best local ingredients he can get each week.

He's a Tampa native, a graduate of Jesuit High School and USF. He says Game Day Salsa got its name because he played football on USF's inaugural football team in 1997, and he's been coaching high school football for 16 years. Right now, he's coaching varsity football at Plant High School.

Game Day Salsa is sold online, as well as in many local street markets, festivals, and events. It's also available at the Patio Bar in South Tampa and The Main Ingredient in Lutz, with more local stores and shops to be announced soon.

For more information, head to TheGameDaySalsa.com.