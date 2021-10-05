Tampa Theatre – in partnership with Film Tampa Bay and Visit Tampa Bay – is proud to announce a FREE Community Screening of the new documentary Tampa Beer: Crafting the Bay at 7:30pm Friday, Oct. 15.

Brewing a great-tasting beer requires more than hops and barley. It takes innovation and an artist’s vision to create a brew that stands out from the rest. That’s why the art of beer making has played an integral part in establishing Tampa Bay as one of the top craft beer scenes in the country.

The new documentary by Bay-area filmmaker James Blankenfeld tells the story of a destination that loves beer and the personalities who dedicate their lives brewing it. From hipster havens to historic districts, meet the people and places who make Tampa Bay the heart of Florida’s craft beer scene.

Patrons are invited to stick around after the film for a panel discussion and audience Q&A with the film’s director, James Blankenfeld, and representatives from 7venth Sun Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Coppertail Brewing Co., Green Bench Brewing Company, and Tampa Bay Brewing Company.

Tickets are FREE, but reservations are required at www.tampatheatre.org

