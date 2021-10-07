Watch
Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest at Curtis Hixon Park

Tampa Tailgate Taste Fest
Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 08:59:17-04

The 7th Annual Tampa Bay's Tailgate Taste Fest is returning to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Saturday, October 16, 2021! Attendees will have the opportunity to taste delicious tailgate treats from a variety of the Bay Area's local restaurants as they compete to earn the hearts (and stomachs!) of our local celebrity judges. In addition to filling up on the best tailgate foods that Tampa Bay has to offer, attendees will enjoy live music, tailgate games and live showings of the day's best college football games on two large LED screens. The event is FREE for the public to attend and food and drinks will be available for purchase onsite.

If you wish to purchase a 5 or 10-sample food wristband ahead of time and secure the best pricing available, visit www.TailgateTasteFest.com!

