Tampa Bay's Morning Blend Takes on SeaTREK at the Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium is offering a new adventure called SeaTrek, allowing you to go into one of the aquarium's exhibits. We got the chance to experience it ourselves!
Posted at 10:05 AM, Aug 31, 2022
The Florida Aquarium is offering a new adventure called SeaTREK, a guided underwater walking tour! Tampa Bay's Morning Blend got the amazing opportunity to experience it ourselves.

SeakTrek takes place in the Florida Aquarium's 15-foot deep Heart of the Sea habitat, where participants can explore coral caves alongside hundreds of fish, spotted eagle rays, bonnethead sharks, and a loggerhead sea turtle.

With no swimming involved, this exciting underwater opportunity allows people from all walks of life – even those not well acquainted with water – access to the wonders of the aquatic world.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to FLAquarium.org.

