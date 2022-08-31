Tampa Bay's Morning Blend Takes on SeaTREK at the Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium is offering a new adventure called SeaTREK, a guided underwater walking tour! Tampa Bay's Morning Blend got the amazing opportunity to experience it ourselves.

SeakTrek takes place in the Florida Aquarium's 15-foot deep Heart of the Sea habitat, where participants can explore coral caves alongside hundreds of fish, spotted eagle rays, bonnethead sharks, and a loggerhead sea turtle.

With no swimming involved, this exciting underwater opportunity allows people from all walks of life – even those not well acquainted with water – access to the wonders of the aquatic world.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to FLAquarium.org.