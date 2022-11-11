Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Biggest World Cup Watch Party Happening in St. Pete

Get ready for Tampa Bay's Biggest World Cup Watch Party! It's happening on Nov 21, 25, and 29 in downtown St. Pete’s Williams Park.
Organizers say they want people to have the feeling of being at the game. There will be plenty of USA chants, shirts shot into the crowd, and a 50/50 raffle. There will also be 2,000 mini American flags, live music, and cannons when Team USA scores.

Tickets are $20 and include food and a complimentary drink. Kids 13 and under get in free.

A portion of the proceeds will be going to Ocean Aid 360.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to EventBrite.com.

