Tampa Bay Wave Upsurge Florida

Tampa Bay Wave Inside Investor's Mind
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 09:22:20-04

With an estimated 1-thousand people moving into Florida every day, a federal grant may spark more technology startups in our region. This wave of new residents includes investors and tech professionals. Upsurge Florida is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and led by Tampa Bay Wave and Starter Studio in Orlando.

Linda Olson, Tampa Bay Wave's President and CEO, says that connecting investors with innovators isn't just good for business, it also benefits the community.

To learn more visit their website: UpsurgeFlorida.org/Events

