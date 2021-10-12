Tampa Bay Wave Making History with Teen CEO

Tampa Bay Wave is making history this fall, with a teen CEO. Claire Barrow is learning to juggle her homework and how to access capital for her startup RareGuru. The teenager is one of only 15 entrepreneurs chosen for Wave's TechWomen Rising Accelerator. The 90-day program is exclusively for women-led startups in Florida and has garnered national attention. For details visit www.TampaBayWave.org.
