Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center Celebrates Earth Day!

We talk about ways to help our environment.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Apr 14, 2022
Every day is Earth Day at Tampa Bay Watch and the Discovery Center, whose mission is to foster a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. This year, celebrate Earth Day with both organizations featuring various eco-activities, volunteer opportunities and more, including an exclusive Earth Night event with special guest, author Randy Wayne White. To learn more, Click here

