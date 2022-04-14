Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center Celebrates Earth Day!

Every day is Earth Day at Tampa Bay Watch and the Discovery Center, whose mission is to foster a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. This year, celebrate Earth Day with both organizations featuring various eco-activities, volunteer opportunities and more, including an exclusive Earth Night event with special guest, author Randy Wayne White. To learn more, Click here
Every day is Earth Day at Tampa Bay Watch and the Discovery Center, whose mission is to foster a healthy Tampa Bay watershed through community-driven restoration projects, education programs, and outreach initiatives. This year, celebrate Earth Day with both organizations featuring various eco-activities, volunteer opportunities and more, including an exclusive Earth Night event with special guest, author Randy Wayne White. To learn more, Click here
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com